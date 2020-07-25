Nwam LLC Invests $250,000 in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 84,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 72,996 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

TWTR stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,334 shares of company stock worth $2,715,386 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

