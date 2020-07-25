Nwam LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 18.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at $212,000.

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $156.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.95. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $175.38.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

