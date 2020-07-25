Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after buying an additional 132,621 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $3,316,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 52,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $41.37.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.29. Research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

