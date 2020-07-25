Nwam LLC Purchases 4,739 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after buying an additional 10,887,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after buying an additional 348,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,878,000 after buying an additional 105,414 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,348,000 after buying an additional 2,310,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,735,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

