Nwam LLC Sells 876 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 369,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 250,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 39,967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,873,000 after acquiring an additional 130,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,737.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,587 shares of company stock worth $127,004. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

