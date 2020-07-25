Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 1,796 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.