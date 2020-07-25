Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.06

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.06 and traded as high as $23.76. Office Depot shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 400,203 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ODP shares. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Office Depot in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 190,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 89,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,181,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

