Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,717 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,638,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 380,470 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

