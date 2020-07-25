ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 490,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

NYSE:OKE opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

