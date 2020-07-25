Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $44.51 on Friday. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

