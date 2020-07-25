OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.40

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $10.10. OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 257,710 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.40.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

