Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLGX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their price target on Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point upgraded Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

NYSE CLGX opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,682 shares of company stock worth $1,028,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

