Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Textron worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 40.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Textron by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of Textron stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.67. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.