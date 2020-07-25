Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth $9,016,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 1,068.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 429.3% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 71,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,164 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in International Paper by 66.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 268,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra reduced their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

