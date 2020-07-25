Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,847 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.74 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $398,664.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

