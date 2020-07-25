Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 24,230 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

STLD stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.