Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 79,600 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Equitable by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,878,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 568,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Equitable stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

