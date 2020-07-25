Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,934,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

