Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 115.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 318,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after buying an additional 171,233 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 44,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 951,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,155,000 after buying an additional 147,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

NYSE ICE opened at $96.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Marc Forneri sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total value of $288,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,477 shares of company stock worth $10,996,544. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

