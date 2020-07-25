Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 132,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

