Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Davita by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Davita by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of Davita stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.