Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 63.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $183,336,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,082 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 671,134 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $24,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 562,559 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

