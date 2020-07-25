Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 180,963 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,872.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 74,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.