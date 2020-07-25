Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.19 Million Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $268.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $120.03 and a 12-month high of $299.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total transaction of $1,901,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,832,135.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total value of $983,461.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,052,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.19.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

