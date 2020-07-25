Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $210.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

