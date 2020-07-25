Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,071,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,950,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,194,000 after acquiring an additional 162,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 194,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $85.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.95.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

