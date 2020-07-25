Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.20.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $862.72 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $891.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $818.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $756.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total transaction of $3,325,471.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,771.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

