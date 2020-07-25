Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278,359 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Southern stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

