Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 535,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31,612 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Cognex stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

