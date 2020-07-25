Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,518,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 187.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,477,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 110.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after buying an additional 1,059,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,953,000 after buying an additional 733,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.52.

FISV opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.17.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

