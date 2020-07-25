Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 111,432 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $10.92 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

