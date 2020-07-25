Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after buying an additional 959,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,281,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,658,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,233,000 after purchasing an additional 268,908 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXIM. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

