Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 19,800 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 99.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965,654 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.8% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,006 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,167,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,244,000 after purchasing an additional 345,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,757,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 240.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $991,555.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,510 shares of company stock valued at $130,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

