Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 37,000 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $37.21 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

