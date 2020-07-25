Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 57,964 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,053 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,964 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

