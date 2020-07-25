Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

