Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.49. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,315.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.