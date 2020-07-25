Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 110.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $192.23 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

