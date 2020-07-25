Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $187.01 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.