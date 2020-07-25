Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 13,944 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after buying an additional 88,226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.