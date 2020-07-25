Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 224,155 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11,720.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,285,000 after acquiring an additional 539,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 511,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,261,000 after acquiring an additional 84,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $703.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $699.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.51. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $747.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.83.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

