Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 16,400 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,263,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 186.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 688,012 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 752.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,644,000 after purchasing an additional 563,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 91.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 855,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 408,485 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average is $119.07. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

