Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,150,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.27. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.65.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.