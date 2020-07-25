Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 19,100 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,306,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $168.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $135.27. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $4,984,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 721,041 shares of company stock worth $115,476,023 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.95.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

