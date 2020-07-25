Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 24,100 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 41.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Cfra cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

HSY stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.14. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. Hershey’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

