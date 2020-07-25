Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,800 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,077,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,902,000 after buying an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after buying an additional 2,863,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after buying an additional 1,496,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,404,000 after purchasing an additional 487,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $114.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

