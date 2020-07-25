Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 344 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $404,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $87,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,861 shares of company stock worth $30,101,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

ETSY stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $115.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 167.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

