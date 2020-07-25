Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,300 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,502 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 26.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,639 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 443,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $540,380,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,252,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,580,000 after buying an additional 885,854 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

CSX stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 740,500 shares of company stock worth $50,751,465. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

