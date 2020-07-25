Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in SEI Investments by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

