Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,259.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $386.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,875 shares of company stock worth $10,180,690. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.86.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.